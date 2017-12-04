Van Wert independent/submitted information

Gasoline prices in Van Wert and statewide have decreased approximately 7 cents over the past week, although local gas prices are 10 cents higher than the state average.

As of Monday morning, the lowest local gasoline prices are to be found at Murphy’s USA in the Towne Center shopping Center, One Stop Shop in the 200 block of North Washington Street, and the Shell station on South Washington Street, which are all selling gasoline at $2.42.9 per gallon. Lassus Handy Dandy is selling gas for $2.43.9, the two Pak-A-Sak Marathon stations have gasoline at $2.45.9 per gallon, Brookside is selling gasoline for $2.46.9 per gallon, and the Short Stop Sunoco station has gasoline for $2.49.9 per gallon

Average retail gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen an average of 7.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.32 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.46 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices Sunday were 16.9 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 30.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The national average has decreased 6.4 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 28.4 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

“With OPEC deciding last week to extend last year’s agreement on oil production cuts, the future for gasoline prices isn’t as rosy,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While the short term may feature more modest price decreases in many areas, as we set our sights on the months ahead, 2018 is starting to look ominous as a result of OPEC’s extension.

“U.S. oil inventories are already 100 million barrels lower than where they were last year as a result of the belt tightening, leading 2017’s yearly average gas price to close out at the highest since 2014,” DeHaan added. “Motorists should enjoy the falling prices now because it’s likely that prices may again rise approaching the New Year as oil prices continue to show strength.”