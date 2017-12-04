First Presbyterian Church’s Missions Committee members recently presented a mission support donation of $700 to Van Wert Cooperative Ministries Food Pantry Director Terry Plas. The Cooperative Ministries Food Pantry, which is located at First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert is open three days a week and serves an average of 140 families per month. The food pantry is supported by local churches, individuals, organizations, and service clubs. Shown are (from the left) Nina Ragan, Plas, and Fred Early. photo submitted