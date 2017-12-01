This past Thursday, Van Wert First Presbyterian Church Missions Committee members presented a mission support donation of $1,000 to Trinity Friends Church Food Pantry. The food pantry, located at the church, 605 N Franklin St. in Van Wert, is open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. until noon, and Thursdays, from 4-5:30 p.m., and serves over 300 families per month from Van Wert County and three neighboring counties. The Trinity Friends Food Pantry is supported by local churches, individuals, organizations, and service clubs. Shown are (from the left) Fred Early, Trinity Friends Pastor Greg Rice, and Nina Ragan. photo submitted