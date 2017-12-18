VW independent/submitted information

Flat Lands Supply employees Ava Scheidt and Amy Schroeder recently attended Basco University in Mason, home of Basco Tub and Shower Door Enclosures.

Included in the program is a factory tour showing the start-to-finish process of manufacturing a Basco shower door. This involves hands-on processing by 60 different Basco employees. Basco video records the entire progression for accuracy and quality control purposes.

The schooling also entails proper door and trim measurement methods, installation techniques, and familiarization with all of Basco’s products and features in the Basco showroom. Instruction in online ordering procedures completes the training.

Flat Lands Supply invites area residents to contact it for assistance in designing and ordering a custom Basco tub or shower door enclosure. Flat Lands Supply is an electrical, plumbing, and data wholesale and retail distributor and showroom located at 1220 E. Jackson St. in Van Wert.