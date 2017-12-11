SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — It took less than 15 seconds for Crestview to get the ball rolling against Parkway Saturday night.

The Knights (1-1) won the opening tip and scored on a quick basket by Wade Sheets and never looked back on the way to an 86-54 non-conference victory over the Panthers (2-1) at Ray Etzler Gymnasium.

Crestview scored 28 points in short bursts throughout the quarter, including five by Sheets, four by Derek Stout, and 14 by Javin Etzler, who went on to finish with a game high 28. Midway through the opening quarter, Etzler scored seven consecutive points.

“He (Etzler) got off to a really great start, but we’re a ‘we over me’ kind of team and we got a lot of we out there tonight, a lot of good things from a lot of guys and that’s what I’m excited about,” Crestview head coach Jeremy Best said.

The Knights didn’t take their collective foot off the gas in the second quarter, as Crestview outscored the Panthers 24-14 for a 52-28 halftime lead. Etzler scored 10 straight points in the quarter, including back-to-back deep treys. Trevor Gibson and Kalen Etzler also hit three point baskets in the period. As a team, the Knights finished with 10 three pointers.

“I just thought the game got away from us because we struggled to contain them and we struggled to get back on defense,” Parkway head coach Doug Hughes said. “We had lots and lots of defensive breakdowns, but it’s early in the year and we’ll get a lot better.”

Sheets opened Crestview’s third quarter scoring with a bucket, Derek Stout hit a basket from the paint and Drew Kline hit two free throws and a two point field before Etzler drilled another three pointer, all within the first three minutes of the quarter. After a Parkway timeout, Jace Vining hit a pair of foul shots and a three pointer, and by the end of the quarter it was 71-40.

Vining, Grant Schlagbaum, Derick Dealey each hit a trey in the fourth quarter, as ten players landed in the scoring column for the Knights. Vining finished the game with 12 points.

“We have guys that can contribute,” Best said. “I think we’re still trying to find the right way to put them in the right situations to do that, and it’ll be a continual process for us.”

A bright spot for Parkway was 6-2 senior forward Logan Huff, who finished with 20 points, including 12 in the first half.

“Logan did a lot of great things,” Hughes said. “I’m really happy with what he’s given us so far from a leadership standpoint and also playing with his back to the basket. He’s doing a lot of good things for us.”

Crestview will open Northwest Conference play Friday at home against Bluffton, then will travel to Edgerton on Saturday. Parkway will begin Midwest Athletic competition at home against New Knoxville on Friday, then will head to South Adams (IN) on Saturday.

Scoring summary:

Crestview 28 24 19 15 – 86

Parkway 14 14 12 14 – 54

Crestview: Wade Sheets 4-0-9; Javin Etzler 10-4-28; Drew Kline 2-2-6; Derek Stout 3-2-8; Trevor Gibson 1-1-4; Brett Schumm 2-2-6; Kalen Etzler 1-0-3; Grant Schlagbaum 1-2-5; Derick Dealey 1-0-3; Jace Vining 3-4-12

Parkway: Dylan Hughes 1-1-3; Mason Baxter 4-0-8; Corey Walls 3-0-7; Logan Huff 6-8-20; Jack Wehe 0-1-1; Justin Rice 0-3-3; Nick Hawk 4-0-8; Caleb Kinney 2-0-4

JV: Crestview won 51-44