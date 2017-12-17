Esther Yvonne (Copeland) Taylor, 81, of Van Wert, died at 9:02 a.m. Thursday, December 14, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born October 24, 1936, in Rockford, the daughter of Clarence and Lucille (Swander) Copeland, who both preceded her in death. On January 9, 1956, she married Ralph F. Taylor, who died November 13, 2017.

She is survived by two sons, David (Cheryl) Taylor of Van Wert and Philip (Chris) Taylor of Butler, Indiana; four grandchildren, Andrea (Sean) McKenzie, Nicole Taylor, Jennifer Taylor, and Brian (Ashley) Taylor; four great-grandchildren, Hannah McKenzie, Madison McKenzie, Cyane Gaines, and Taylor Gaines; and a sister, Karen (Roger) Snyder of Van Wert.

Mrs. Taylor was a homemaker and had previously worked at the Van Wert Times Bulletin and the former McKeddie’s Appliances in Van Wert. She was a member of the Van Wert IOOF chapter, a former Cub Scout den mother, who with Ralph, trained other adult Cub Scout leaders, and she loved to crochet.

A sister, Gladine Simpson, also preceded her in death.

Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 19, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, December 18, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Alzheimer’s Association.

