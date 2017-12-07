Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, held its annual memorial service on Sunday, December 3. The service, held each year on the first Sunday in December, is a time for Elks to pause and pay their respects to members who have passed away during the year. This year, the lodge remembered the following members who passed away during the year: Paul W. Purmort Jr., Frederick B. Fortman, Richard E. Hoover Sr., John W. Wilkin, Ned E. Dull, Karen M. Payne, Frank B. Hoffman, Wayne L. Warren, Michael F. Collins, Thomas M. Tomlinson, and Gus R. Brown. Shown are (from the left) Lodge Chaplain Larry D. Miller, who led the service; vocalist Laura Leigh; and Pastor Greg Leigh, who delivered the main eulogy. Elks photo