Edwin J. Pierce, 96, of Convoy, died Saturday evening, December 9, 2017, at the Laurels of Shane Hill in Rockford.

He was born February 6, 1921, in Monroeville, Indiana, the son of William M. and Nella (Parker) Pierce, who both preceded him in death. On June 12, 1944, he married Margaret E. Schwartz, who also preceded him in death.

Survivors include two children, Carolyn Sue (Max) Priddy of Van Wert and David J. (Karen) Pierce of Avon, Indiana; two grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; four stepgreat-great-grandchildren; a son in law, Mike (Marie) Sheets; and many nieces and nephews.

A daughter, Nancy Sheets; two grandchildren, Mary and Barry McHugh; and a sister, Wilma Agler, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 13, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, with military honors rendered by combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, December 12, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Gideons International or Maplewood of Shane’s Village.

