DELPHOS — The heart of any community is its volunteers and non-profit organizations, which provide needed services to those in need. The trustees of the Arnold C. Dienstberger Foundation recognized those efforts on Tuesday with the distribution of $320,000 in grants to 24 non-profit organizations, including Delphos City Schools and St. John’s School.
Trustee Rick Miller, who emceed the event, which is held annually at the downtown Delphos Club, gave a brief history of the foundation, while he and the other foundation trustees who distributed checks talked about the importance of volunteerism and non-profit organizations to the Delphos community.
“All of you that are sitting here, the volunteers, some of you do this with no pay, some of you do it with very little pay … (it’s) the reasons why you’re here that makes Delphos go,” Miller said. “The board would like to give you a round of applause for what you do.”
The foundation has been in existence since 1998, when Dienstberger sold his Delphos nursing homes to the Vancrest organization. The proceeds from that sale were placed in a 501(c)(3) corporation and invested, with the interest distributed annually to local schools and non-profit groups. In addition to Miller, foundation trustees include Lonnie Miller, John Nomina, Doug Harter, Jerry Gilden, Bill Massa, Nick Clark, and Doris Neumeier.
Miller said the Dienstberger Foundation started in 1998 with a distribution of $64,000, an amount that has grown to this year’s $320,000 distribution, which ties with 2016 and 2012 as the highest distribution amounts for the foundation.
The largest project supported for 2018 is a joint project between the Delphos Kiwanis Club and Delphos Stadium Club to build new restrooms and an entranceway for the Delphos Swimming Pool and Splash Pad. Each group was given $38,250, for a total of $76,500.
Ron Kimmet, who accepted the Kiwanis Club’s portion of the distribution, noted that the new restrooms would provide facilities for those using the splash pad when the swimming pool is closed, as well as joggers and others using the park near the swimming pool/splash pad area.
Delphos City Schools and St. John’s School each received $50,000. Delphos Superintendent Kevin Wolfe said the money would be used for technology updates, while St. John’s High School Principal Adam Lee said that school’s portion would be used for technology, as well as professional development for students and staff, and security upgrades.
Other groups receiving money include the following:
- Delphos Canal Commission, $9,000 — The money will be used for Canal Museum repairs and upkeep.
- Delphos Community Christmas Project, $15,000 — The money will be used to provide Christmas presents for needy children in the community. The organization already has 92 families on its list for 2017, said Edna Fischer, with the possibility that the figure could reach the 138 families served last year.
- Allen County DARE, $2,500 — The money will be used for DARE summer camp, awards, and classroom activities.
- Delphos Area Chamber of Commerce, $7,500 — The money will be used for downtown beautification projects.
- Delphos City Parks, $10,000 — The money will be used for park improvements.
- Community Health Professionals, $6,000 — The money will be placed in CHP’s Patient Care Fund to purchase drugs and equipment for patients.
- Delphos Community Unity, $2,000 — The money will be used for the Supper’s On Us event to for food distributions.
- Delphos Boy Scouts, $500 — The money will help pay for expenses for a summer camp in Cody, Wyoming.
- Delphos Cub Scouts, $500 — The money will be used for charter dues, awards, and other expenses.
- Delphos Girl Scouts, $500 — The money will go towards a STEM/Robotics Day project to provide girls with technology and scientific activities.
- Delphos Habitat for Humanity, $2,500 — The money will be used for housing materials.
- Delphos Ministerial Association, $2,000 — The association will use the money for its Good Samaritan Fund to help people with emergency needs.
- Delphos Optimist Club, $5,000 — The money will be used for a new youth program.
- Delphos Police Department, $10,000 — The money will go toward the purchase of new equipment and computers.
- Delphos Museum of Postal History, $9,000 — The money will be used for second-floor improvements at the museum.
- Delphos Public Library, $4,000 — The money will be used to construct a handicap-accessible ramp at the library.
- Delphos Rotary Club, $12,000 — The money will help pay for summer music concerts at Stadium Park.
- Delphos Senior Citizens, $15,000 — The money will be used for a number of projects and activities at the senior center.
- Delphos Canal Days, Delphos Chamber, Delphian Social Club, $28,000 — The money will go towards the purchase of a property in Delphos.
