DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

DELPHOS — The heart of any community is its volunteers and non-profit organizations, which provide needed services to those in need. The trustees of the Arnold C. Dienstberger Foundation recognized those efforts on Tuesday with the distribution of $320,000 in grants to 24 non-profit organizations, including Delphos City Schools and St. John’s School.

Trustee Rick Miller, who emceed the event, which is held annually at the downtown Delphos Club, gave a brief history of the foundation, while he and the other foundation trustees who distributed checks talked about the importance of volunteerism and non-profit organizations to the Delphos community.

“All of you that are sitting here, the volunteers, some of you do this with no pay, some of you do it with very little pay … (it’s) the reasons why you’re here that makes Delphos go,” Miller said. “The board would like to give you a round of applause for what you do.”

The foundation has been in existence since 1998, when Dienstberger sold his Delphos nursing homes to the Vancrest organization. The proceeds from that sale were placed in a 501(c)(3) corporation and invested, with the interest distributed annually to local schools and non-profit groups. In addition to Miller, foundation trustees include Lonnie Miller, John Nomina, Doug Harter, Jerry Gilden, Bill Massa, Nick Clark, and Doris Neumeier.

Miller said the Dienstberger Foundation started in 1998 with a distribution of $64,000, an amount that has grown to this year’s $320,000 distribution, which ties with 2016 and 2012 as the highest distribution amounts for the foundation.

The largest project supported for 2018 is a joint project between the Delphos Kiwanis Club and Delphos Stadium Club to build new restrooms and an entranceway for the Delphos Swimming Pool and Splash Pad. Each group was given $38,250, for a total of $76,500.

Ron Kimmet, who accepted the Kiwanis Club’s portion of the distribution, noted that the new restrooms would provide facilities for those using the splash pad when the swimming pool is closed, as well as joggers and others using the park near the swimming pool/splash pad area.

Delphos City Schools and St. John’s School each received $50,000. Delphos Superintendent Kevin Wolfe said the money would be used for technology updates, while St. John’s High School Principal Adam Lee said that school’s portion would be used for technology, as well as professional development for students and staff, and security upgrades.

Other groups receiving money include the following: