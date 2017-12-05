Danny G. Stutz, 73, of rural Van Wert, died at 8:29 a.m. Sunday, December 3, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Van Wert.

He was born April 26, 1944, in Ohio City, the son of the late Henry William and Grace A. (Magoto) Stutz. On November 18, 1962, he married the former Carole McMichael in Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert, and she survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Rhonda R. (Bob) Seibert of Van Wert and Teresa L. (Greg) Johnston of Cape Coral, Florida; two sons, Ricky G. (Wendy) Stutz and Curtis W. (Angie) Stutz, both of Glenmore; a brother, John Stutz of Jonestown; three sisters, Ruth Ann Topp of New Bremen, and Pearl Mason and Judy (Jerry Christner) Lewis, both of Van Wert; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A great-grandson, Bentley Crowle; two brothers, Bob Stutz and Bill Stutz; and four sisters, Gertrude Topp, Edna Mae Creel, Betty Shertzer and Margaret Miller, also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 8, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Steven G. Waterman officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.



Calling hours are from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.



Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center or Olive Branch Church of God.

