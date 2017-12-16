Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — The Crestview Knights began their quest for a Northwest Conference championship with a 43-25 victory over Bluffton on Friday.

On the strength of two treys by 6-7 freshman Kalen Etzler and a basket by Derek Stout the Knights (2-1, 1-0 NWC) led 8-0 after one quarter.

While the defense held Bluffton (1-2, 0-1 NWC) to just seven points in the second quarter, Etzler scored five more points, and the Knights also scored on baskets Javin Etzler and Wade Sheets, for a 19-7 halftime lead.

Jace Vining came up big in the third quarter. After going 0-4 from three point range in the second period, the 5-7 sophomore drilled a trio of triples to account for nine of Crestview’s 21 third quarter points. Kalen and Jalen Eltzler each hit a three pointer in the period, and Sheets, Drew Kline and Brett Schumm each accounted for a bucket for a 40-23 advantage after three quarters.

Kalen Etlzer’s two point field goal and free throw accounted for all three of Crestview’s fourth quarter points. He finished with a game and career high 17 points.

Both teams struggled from the floor. Bluffton shot just 22 percent (9-40), while Crestview was 17-52 (32 percent). The Knights held a 31-29 advantage on the boards, with Javin Etzler grabbing 10 rebounds. Crestview forced 14 Bluffton turnovers while committing eight themselves.

Crestview will travel to Edgerton tonight.

Scoring summary:

Crestview 8 11 21 3 – 43

Bluffton 0 7 11 7 – 25

Crestview: Wade Sheets 1-0-2; Javin Etzler 2-0-5; Drew Kline 1-0-2; Derek Stout 2-0-4; Brett Schumm 1-0-2; 6-2-17; Jace Vining 3-0-9; Trevor Gibson 1-0-2

Bluffton: Dakota Bricker 5-0-12; Mason Soper 2-0-4; Kaleb Jefferson 1-5-7; Jared Piercefield 1-0-2

JV: Crestview 50-32