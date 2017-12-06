Crestview’s Lyvia Black fires a three-point attempt during Tuesday night’s non-conference contest against Parkway. The Lady Knights picked up their first victory of the season, 65-26. Crestview (1-2) was paced by Paige Motycka’s 15 points, while Black finished with 14, Lexi Gregory 13, and Bailey Gregory 11. The Lady Panthers (2-2) were led by Haley Hawk, who finished with 10 points. Both teams are back in action on Thursday — Crestview will host Columbus Grove, while Parkway will play at Minster. Photo by Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent