SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Derek Stout scored 16 points and pulled down nine rebounds to help the Crestview Knights defeat Delphos St. John’s 52-47 on Friday night.

Stout had three baskets in the paint and was 10 of 12 from the foul line, including 5 of 6 in the fourth quarter. Two of the free throws came when the Blue Jays had narrowed the gap to two, 40-38 in the fourth quarter.

As a team, the Knights (5-3) converted 16 of 23 foul shots.

“We got to the free throw line more because we wanted to go to the post more,” Crestview head coach Jeremy Best said. “We wanted to drive it more and attack the basket and that was a major focal point of our practice yesterday. What really pleases you as a coach is when guys see that and buy into that, and put it to use in game situations.”

After free throw by Collin Will, Crestview’s Javin Etzler drilled consecutive treys to put the Knights up 6-1. From there, the two teams traded scores in the opening quarter and Crestview led 12-11 at the end of the period.

The Knights held the Blue Jays (5-3) scoreless for the first half of the second quarter, while receiving a basket from Jace Vining, a trey by Etzler and a bucket from Drew Kline. At one point in the quarter, Crestview led by nine, 24-15. When the second stanza was over, the Blue Jays had scored just six points, a number that pleased Best.

“We’ve said it for many years around here – that’s what draws us together, when we can lock in defensively and defend,” Best said. “I’m just pleased with the effort from our guys tonight.

“I really enjoyed the look in our guys’ eyes all night tonight,” Best added. “I just thought they fought for one purpose, and that was much, much needed.”

Delphos St. John’s fought back in the third quarter and used three Jared Wurst baskets and one each by Will and Lucas Metcalfe to close the gap to 29-28, and the Blue Jays tied the game at 33 on another bucket by Wurst, who finished the game with 15 points. Free throws by Stout and Brett Schumm gave the Knights a 37-33 cushion at the end of the quarter.

Vining had a big three pointer early in the fourth to extend Crestview’s lead to 40-35, and Connor Hulihan had two triples in the period to keep the Blue Jays within striking distance.

Delphos St. John’s will host Minster next Friday, then will play at Sunday, January 7 at Lima Central Catholic.

Crestview will host Delphos Jefferson on Friday, then will entertain Miller City in a rescheduled game on Monday, January 8.

“We’ll just keep plugging away,” Best said of his team. “I’m ready to get back into our rhythm, to get back into school and get back into the swing of things.”

Scoring summary:

Crestview 12 12 13 15 – 52

Delphos St. John’s 11 6 16 14 – 47

Crestview: Derek Stout 3-1-16; Javin Etzler 4-1-12; Jace Vining 3-0-8; Drew Kline 2-2-6; Brett Schumm 1-2-4; Wade Sheets 1-0-2; Trevor Gibson 1-0-2

Delphos St. John’s: Jared Wurst 6-0-15; Connor Hulihan 3-0-9; Richard Cocuzza 3-2-8; Collin Will 3-2-8; Lucas Metcalfe 2-0-5; Brady Parrish 1-0-2

JV: Delphos St. John’s won 39-29