Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for information if it will help the Van Wert Police Department locate a wanted fugitive named Nowelle N. Finger, age 26.

Finger is wanted on a charge of complicity to commit robbery, a felony of the first degree. The charge stems from the robbery of a man at gunpoint while he was at the Guest Keeper Hotel on November 17. Her last known address was 222 W. First St. in Van Wert, but is believed to be moving from place to place to avoid apprehension (see attached photo).

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.7867 (STOP). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.

