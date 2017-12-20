Van Wert independent sports

FORT JENNINGS — Fort Jennings held Crestview in check during Tuesday night’s 46-38 boys’ non-conference basketball action.

The Knights led 12-11 after one quarter and 21-20 at the half. The Musketeers enjoyed a 34-27 advantage after three quarters, then Fort Jennings outscored Crestview 12-11 in the final period.

Javin Etzler led the Knights with 10 points, while Kalen Etzler had seven. Drew Kline and Jace Vining each scored six.

Crestview (3-2) will play at Allen East on Friday.