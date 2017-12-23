Van Wert independent sports

HARROD — Crestview held Allen East to just two points in the first third quarters, and cruised past the Mustangs 75-27 on Friday night.

The game was over early, as the Knights enjoyed a 23-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. Crestview led 48-15 at halftime and 65-17 after three quarters. Each team scored 10 points in the final period.

Four Crestview players finished in double digits. Javin Etzler led all scorers with 16, while Wade Sheets, Derek Stout and Kalen Etzler each finished with 12.

Allen East was led by Devon Reed, who had 10 points.

The Knights (4-2, 2-0 Northwest Conference) will host Delphos St. John’s on Friday. The junior varsity game will start at 5:30, and the game will be broadcast live on WKSD 99.7FM and will stream live at www.thevwindependent.com.