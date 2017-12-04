Van Wert independent sports

SIDNEY — The Van Wert Cougars had six placers and one champion at Saturday’s Jim McCracken Wrestling Invitational at Sidney High School.

As a team, the Cougars finished sixth at the 14 team tournament, which was won by Versailles.

Isaiah Bretz won by a technical fall (16-0) over Jacob Mikesell of Greenville to win the 145 pound weight class.

Teammate Gabe Steyer lost a 10-3 decision to Benjamin Logan’s Cole Houser to finish second in the 138 pound weight class.

Killian Suddith finished fourth in the 113 pound weight class after being pinned in 26 seconds by Greenville’s Drayk Kallenberger, and Ben Lange lost a tough 2-0 decision to finish sixth in the 126 pound weight class.

Josh Dorsch finished sixth in the 132 pound weight class after losing a 13-7 decision to Little Miami’s Josh Wilder, and Lloyd Eutsler finished fourth in the 195 pound weight class, after falling 5-1 to Mentor’s Jake Rush.

Other Cougars that competed were Macein Bigham 0-2 at 132; Ryan Pratt 2-2 at 160; Dale Hammons 2-2 at 170; Malachi Battle 2-2 at 182, and Spencer Blue 0-2 at 182.

Team standings: 1) Versailles 225.5 points; 2) Mentor 212; 3) Tecumseh 168.5; 4) Little Miami 168; 5) Allen East 151.5; 6) Van Wert 134.5; 7) Troy 133; 8) Shawnee 126; 9) Greenville 116; 10) Sidney 87; 11) Benjamin Logan 67.5; 12) Fairborn 56; 13) Kings Mill Kings 48; 14) Dayton Northridge 19.5.