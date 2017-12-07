Congratulations to the Van Wert Elementary School students chosen for the Word of the Week award. Shown with Principal Justin Krogman and Vice Principal Tracy Wehner are students recognized for being cooperative and working together with others. Award winners this week are Kyler, grade 1; Tyrik, grade 2; Leah, grade 3; Zoey, grade 4; and Zander, grade 5. Each child received a free Mighty Kids Meal from local McDonald’s restaurants, a free taco from the local Taco Bell, and a certificate from WERT Radio. photo submitted