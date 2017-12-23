VW independent/submitted information

This holiday season, Cooper Farms continued its long-standing tradition of giving back to the community. Cooper Farms donated to several local food banks, and team members also spent time ringing the bell for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

But what’s arguably most important is the fact that Cooper Farms helped nearly 150 children have a better Christmas through its Angel Tree program.

The Cooper Farms Angel Tree program is a way for those families within the company who may be struggling financially to give their children the Christmas every child deserves. Team members could “sponsor” individual children and purchase them gifts or choose to provide monetary donations.

“We wanted to give back to those families that give so much to Cooper Farms and have become a part of our own family,” said Kacy Wagner, human resources manager at the company’s Van Wert location. “There’s nothing better than knowing that we’ve helped make a child’s Christmas morning a little bit better.”

Giving back has been important to the Cooper family since even before the company was founded in 1938.

“We’ve had a tradition going back to Virgil and Virginia Cooper to give our team members an opportunity to give back to those in need, especially at this time of year,” said Jack Staugler, director of human resources and safety at Cooper Farms.

The team members at Cooper Farms have developed a reputation for coming together to assist the friends they work with on a daily basis.

“We are constantly humbled by the generosity of our team members, particularly when a fellow team member’s family is in need,” said Staugler.