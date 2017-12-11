Van Wert independent

CONVOY — The Village of Convoy is seeking a fiscal officer/income tax administrator as a result of a future retirement.

The position has work hours of between 35 and 40 hours per week during regular business hours, plus 2-3 evening meetings monthly. A six-month probationary period is also included. Benefit package includes health insurance, OPERS (Ohio Public Employees Retirement System), life insurance, sick days, and vacation days.

Applicants must have a minimum of a high school diploma, plus accounting and office management experience. They should also have experience with computers, calculators, and office equipment, as well as good communication skills.

A valid Ohio driver’s license and a personal vehicle are required, as well as the ability to pass a drug test, a background check, and the ability to be bonded. The position reports directly to the mayor, Convoy Village Council, and the Board of Public Affairs.

The position is responsible for all duties required by the State of Ohio, including, but not limited to:

Working knowledge of fund accounting, accounts payable, accounts receivable, general ledger, payroll, and recording of minutes.

Knowledge of governmental financial borrowing procedures, sufficient exposure to municipal investments, knowledge of benefit enrollment procedures, and basic human resources functions

Familiarity with building and zoning ordinance interpretation

Exceptional writing and math skills.

Proficient in Microsoft Word and Excel.

Excellent people skills, and the ability to multitask.

Able to maintain confidentiality and lead the municipal office.

Applicants must submit a fully-completed village application for employment form, provide references, a resume, and cover letter (including a copy of driver’s license and social security number for background checks). Application forms and a full job description for all qualified candidates are available at the Convoy Village Office, 123 S. Main St. Completed documents should be sent to the Village of Convoy, Attn: Fiscal Officer, 123 S. Main St., P.O. Box 310, Convoy, OH 45832-0310, by 5 p.m. January 31, 2018.

Qualified applicants will be notified by phone for a potential interview during the application period to expedite the hiring process. The village is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

For more information, call 419.749.2266.