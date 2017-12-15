VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — A “Blue Christmas” community service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, December 21, at Convoy United Methodist Church. The service is hosted by Trinity Lutheran Church and Convoy United Methodist Church.

This celebration is on the longest night of the year, when people remember those for whom the holidays are not joyful: they may be lonely, in mourning, feeling alienated, and cast apart from family celebrations; they may be experiencing depression and sadness.

Special music will be offered by Sarah Thomas. Come join the congregations for an evening of scripture, songs, sharing, and snacks. Pastors of the two churches are Janine Foster and Bill Thomas.

Convoy United Methodist Church is located at the corner of Main and Sycamore streets in Convoy.