The employees of Alexander & Bebout Inc. and Kitchens Inc. held their 10th annual food drive in conjunction with A & B’s Christmas Party. The employees collected 130 food items during the drive. Games played at the Christmas Party netted a $475 contribution, along with a company match, allowed for a $950 donation to the United Methodist Cooperative Ministries Food Bank, in addition to the food donation. Shown are (front row from the left) Charlie Salway, Kristen Lange, Teresa Parrish, Sara Zura, and Tom Alexander; (back row) Charlie Wilkin and Stan Hitchcock. photo submitted