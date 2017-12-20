SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Don’t look now, but the Lincolnview Lancers are off to a 4-1 (1-0 Northwest Conference) start.

After a season opening loss to Van Wert (50-42) the Lancers have won four straight, including an impressive 67-46 win over highly regarded Wayne Trace on Saturday. Alek Bowersock came off the bench to hit five of Lincolnview’s 11 triples, and the Lancers enjoyed runs of 12-0 and 14-0 in the second and third quarters respectively.

“I felt it gave our kids confidence in what we can do against teams that are bigger,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said of Saturday’s win over the Raiders. “We are going to have to build on it because almost every team we play is bigger.”

Through five games, senior guards Chayten Overholt and Caden Ringwald have accounted for nearly 60 percent of Lincolnview’s scoring. Overholt is averaging 15.2 points per game, while Ringwald is averaging 14.8 points.

As a team, the Lancers are averaging 52.4 points per contest, while giving up just 42.8 points per game.

“I like the way we are playing defense,” Hammons said. “They have made things difficult for opponents the majority of the time. I feel we are getting a toughness to us on that end of the floor.”

The Lancers have a number of players that saw court time last year – Ringwald, Overholt, Ethan Kemler (who just returned from an offseason shoulder injury), Tristin Miller, Isiac Bowersock and Zane Miller, and Hammons said he’s pleased with the group, along with the play of Logan Williams, Jorge Salinas, Alek Bowersock, Kyle Wallis and Ethan Parsons.

“The growth we have had throughout our team has been a pleasant surprise,” Hammons explained. “Guys are making plays on both ends that they didn’t make last year, or even in scrimmages.”

The Lancers will play at conference foe Columbus Grove (2-4, 0-1 NWC) on Friday, then will return home for Fort Jennings (2-3) on Saturday.

Despite their records, Hammons has concerns about both of this weekend’s opponents.

“They will get out and pressure us,” Hammons said. “They both have size, speed, and can shoot it well from outside. We are going to have to prepare this week for these challenges.”