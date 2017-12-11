The Wren Christmas Society held a “Create your own Christmas scene” contest for area children in grades K-5 for the chance to turn on the Christmas lights in Wren for the “Grand Illumination”. The winner of the contest was Boone Baxter, son of BJ and Ashley Baxter. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in Wren at the Santa House at the corner of Ohio 49 and Jackson Street on Saturday, December 16, and Friday and Saturday, December 22-23, from 6 to 8 p.m. Carriage rides, hot chocolate, and cookies will be available during Santa hours. photo submitted