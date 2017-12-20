VW independent/submitted information

Christmas Day gasoline prices in the United States will likely be higher than they have been since 2013, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.

However, there is good news: average gas prices have fallen in every state in the last month as demand for gasoline cools off as winter returns in full force, led by Great Lake states, which have been drops of more than 15 cents per gallon in recent weeks.

GasBuddy projects the national average gas price this Christmas will be $2.39 per gallon, a 12-cent drop since Thanksgiving, but the priciest Christmas in four years ($3.26 in 2013) and 11 cents higher than last Christmas.

Nearly 3,300 days have passed since prices on Christmas Day averaged under $2 per gallon, a feat last accomplished in 2008, when the average was $1.63 per gallon. Overall, while gas prices stand at higher seasonal levels than the past four years, they remain relatively low. On Christmas Day 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013, average gas prices were over $3 per gallon.

“It’s had to be completely happy with gas prices dropping slightly in recent weeks when we’re going to see the most expensive Christmas at the pump in years, but what we’re seeing now really pales in comparison to the holidays when we pulled up to the pump that was over $3 per gallon,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With a new year on the horizon, I’ll again try to set my New Year’s resolution to spend only $2 per gallon on gas or less, but I suspect it’ll last as long as most resolutions … minutes, hours, maybe even days, if I’m lucky.”

GasBuddy offers several tips to motorists on the road this holiday season:

Watch out for state lines — Because of differing state taxes, in some extreme cases, drivers can spend an extra $25 when refueling the tank if on the wrong side of the line, according to a review GasBuddy study.

Look for discounts Some gas stations offer discounts for paying with cash, others accept credit cards with no additional cost. Those with a credit card that earns rewards and the price is the same as cash end up getting free rewards. Motorists ca also use the new Pay with GasBuddy service for a 15-cent-per-gallon discount on the first fill-up.

In a hurry? Spend a fury Speeding — Aggressive driving and hard braking are things many drivers may be guilty of, and it costs you a fury if you’re in a hurry. Leave on time and save dimes and relax at the same time. Such driving can cost upwards of $10 per tank, adding up to $477 per year, on average. GasBuddy’s new Trips feature can help reduce annual fuel bills.