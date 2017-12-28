Print for later

Tweet about it

Charles August “Chuck” Markward, 61, of Delphos, passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2017, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born July 27, 1956, in Lima, the son of Don and Isabelle Rose Markward. His father survives in Delphos and his mother preceded him in death.

Other survivors include a brother, Philip John (Mary) Markward of The Villages, Florida.

Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 28, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with Father Daniel Johnson officiating. Burial will be held privately due to weather in St. John’s Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Marimor Work Shop.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.