Central employees donated more than 2,120 food, paper, cleaning, and personal hygiene products during this year’s “Caring Means Sharing” food drive. Donations will be distributed to 10 local organizations to help the less fortunate this holiday season. Food Drive Committee members included (from the left) Janet Rode, Sue Slagle, Anita Branch, Mary Dray, Keila Barnhart, Jessica Springer, Dawn Pohlman, Brittney Croft, Shonda Vorst, and Patty Rank. Not pictured: Carly Fortman, RJ Coleman, and Travis Owens. Central photo