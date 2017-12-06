Catherine L. German, 87, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:58 a.m. Monday, December 4, 2017, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born March 22, 1930, in Decatur, Indiana, to Adam and Hazel (Cook) Johnson, who both preceded her in death. Catherine married the love of her life, Joseph R. German Sr., on March 19, 1954, and he passed away December 31, 1992.

She is survived by her sons, Rex Thatcher of Decatur, Indiana, Joseph R. German Jr. of Convoy, Greg German of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Dave (Kendra) German of Van Wert; a daughter, Cindy German of Van Wert; grandchildren, Shane H. (Damon) Eddins, Rose H. German, Melissa German, Fara (Chad) Lare, Brandon German, Trevor German, Chris (Dawn) German, Misty (Lance) Ryan, Tyler German, Amber (Kevin Hall) German, Samantha (James) Yates, and Trisha (Cola) Orsbon, 23 great-grandchildren; a brother, June (Jean) Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.

A daughter-in-law, Rose German; one granddaughter, Crystal German; a sister, Pat Sites; and a brother, Bill Johnson, also preceded her in death.

She loved spending time with family, playing bingo and listening to country music, especially Luke Bryan.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 7, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Ron Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, December 6, at the funeral home.

