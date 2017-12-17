Bonnie L. Speelman, 86, of Convoy, passed away at 5:30 p.m. Friday, December 15, 2017, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born January 14, 1931, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Glen and Annetta E. (Cupp) Baer, wo both preceded her in death. On July 9, 1950, she married Earl D. Speelman, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include two daughters, Nancy Speelman of Van Wert and Lisa A. (Nick) Miller of Convoy; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, Donald “Murf” (Judy) Baer of Convoy, Robert “Jake” Baer of Van Wert, and Charles (Linda) Baer of Convoy; and two sisters, Betty (Mike) Wyandt of Van Wert and MaDonna (Ralph) Schumm of Bluffton, Indiana.

A grandson, Matthew Paul Miller; one great-grandson; two brothers, Carl and Walter “Bud” Baer; four sisters, Glendora Baer, Anna Kathryn Rase, Jeanette Smith, and Juanita Black; and a half-sister, Vera Nortley, also preceded her in death.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 20, at Gearhart & Jurczyk Funeral Home in Convoy, with Pastor Jody Harr officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions: First United Brethren in Christ Church or Convoy Fire & EMS.

