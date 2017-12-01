VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Auditor Nancy Dixon announces that 2018 dog licenses are on sale in Van Wert County at her office: Room 205 in the Van Wert County Courthouse, and at the following locations:

Hall Lumber Company, 122 S. Main St. in Convoy

The Ramblers Roost Truck Stop on East Lincoln Highway

Van Wert Animal Clinic-Dr. Wilkins on East Lincoln Highway near Van Wert

Van Wert Veterinary Clinic-Dr. Trapp, Van Wert-Decatur Road in Van Wert

Ohio City Express, 511 W Carmean St. in Ohio City

Delphos Ace Hardware, 242 N Main St. in Delphos

Emme Lu’s Pet Wellness Center, 7079 U.S. 127 near Van Wert

LLC Dog House Grooming & Supplies, 117 N. Washington St. in Van Wert

J & A Merchandising, 200 Walcott St. in Willshire

A self-addressed, stamped envelope, along with the proper fee, must accompany the return of a dog license application by mail. If purchasing a tag at one of the above locations, those who receive an application by mail should take it with them.

The license cost is $15 per tag, while a penalty of $15 per one-year tag must be paid in addition to license cost and fee for licenses purchased for dogs 3 months of age or older after January 31, 2018.

Three-year and 10-year dog tags are available only in the Auditor’s Office during December and January.

Kennel licenses are $75 for five tags. Extra tags are $1 each. The penalty for kennel licenses is $75 if purchased after January 31, 2018.

All dogs 3 months old or older require a license. County dog owners may now order dog tags online from December 1 to January 31, 2018 only.

For more information, go to www.doglicenses.us/OH/VanWert/.