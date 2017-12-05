DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Five people were arraigned on grand jury indictments, while eight more people appeared for a variety of criminal hearings Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Those arraigned include the following:

Johnathon Murphy Jr., 32, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of aggravated burglary, a felony of the first degree, and trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony offense.

He was released on a personal surety bond, if he qualifies for electronically monitored house arrest, and is forbidden to have any contact with the alleged victim in the case, or be at Fox Road Apartments, 150 Fox Road. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, December 20.

Corey Davis, 25, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of illegal manufacture of drugs, a felony of the first degree, as well as second-degree and third-degree felony counts of illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs.

A $100,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case and a pretrial conference set for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, December 21.

Trinity Thurston, 38, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. She was released on a surety bond, and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, January 3, 2018.

Johnathon McBride, 23, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. December 20.

Rex Allen Keysor, 48, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of theft of drugs, a felony of the third degree. He was released on a surety bond, with the stipulation that he have no contact with the alleged victim in the case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. December 21.

Also Wednesday, three hearings for probation violations were held.

Jeramy Hanjora, 41, of Delphos, admitted to violating his probation by being in possession of methamphetamines. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for 121 days already served. The remaining 59 days can either be served in jail or on electronically monitored house arrest.

Janet St. John, 34, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, admitted to violating her probation by failing to report to probation. She was also sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 90 days of that suspended, and credit given for 27 days already served, leaving 63 days yet to serve. She was also placed on a three-year term of probation.

David Scott, 32, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by testing positive for drugs. Sentencing was scheduled for January 3 and a $10,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case.

One person also appeared on a bond violation.

Amanda Barnes-Hensley, 35, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond by failing to report to probation. A new $10,000 cash or commercial surety bond was set in the case, and a pretrial conference scheduled for 9 a.m. December 20.

Two people appeared Wednesday for modification of their sentences.

Alec Thomas, 33, was granted a motion allowing him to serve the remainder of his sentence on house arrest, after January 2, 2018.

Ryan Miller, 28, of Middle Point, had a motion granted to allow him to service the remainder of his sentence on house arrest after January 2.

Two people appeared Wednesday to change their pleas to charges against them.

Frank Bill, 62, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, both felonies of the fifth degree. He then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction, and his case was stayed pending successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Beth Wright, 48, of Convoy, changed her plea to guilty to one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, which was downgraded from a felony of the third degree to a fifth-degree felony offense. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 31, 2018.