VW independent/submitted information

A Van Wert tradition continues this Christmas Eve at First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave. in downtown Van Wert.

The Chancel Choir invites area residents to join it for a Candlelight Service of Scripture, Carols and Communion this Christmas Eve. A prelude of music will begin at 9:30 p.m., followed by the service at 10 that night.

Musicians providing the prelude music include Marilyn Alessandrini and Linda Mechling on piano and organ, Scott Turner on clarinet, the First UM Brass Quartet, Kristen Gillespie on flute and Annette Hoverman on piano, Quintin and Mike Bouillon on vocal and guitar, and Gloria and Katlyn Wendel on piano and organ.

The Candlelight Service of Scripture, Carols and Communion will be led by the Rev. Gus Christo-Baker, Liturgist Anita Zuber, and the Chancel Choir of First United Methodist Church, and will include the Christmas story from the Holy Scriptures, many familiar congregational carols, select choral music featuring the choir and soloist Mary Ann Falk, as well as a Men’s Quartet consisting of Dr. Jeremy Stoller, Jim Covey, Eric Hurless, and Jacob Hoverman singing “O Holy Night”.

The Traci Brake family will be honored with lighting the Advent Wreath and the Christ Candle. Holy Communion will be served to all families and individuals followed by the traditional singing of “Silent Night” to lighted candles in the beautifully decorated sanctuary.