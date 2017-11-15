Van Wert independent sports

Classic Hits 99.7 WKSD has released the radio station’s high school basketball broadcast schedule for the 2017-2018 regular season. The schedule features a number of area boys and girls teams, including Antwerp, Crestview, Lincolnview, Paulding and Wayne Trace. WKSD will once again broadcast boys and girls tournament games, and the entire 2018 boys State Tournament. In addition to the radio, games can be heard via WKSD’s free mobile app, and all games will stream live at www.thevwindependent.com.

(Games subject to change, G=girls game)

Saturday Nov. 25: Wayne Trace at Van Wert (G)

Tuesday Nov. 28: Antwerp at Paulding (G)

Friday Dec. 1: Continental at Paulding

Saturday Dec. 2: Miller City at Crestview

Tuesday Dec. 5: Hicksville at Paulding (G)

Thursday Dec. 7: Columbus Grove at Crestview (G)

Friday Dec. 8: Paulding at Defiance

Saturday Dec. 9: Wayne Trace at Paulding

Monday Dec. 11: Liberty Center at Wayne Trace (G)

Tuesday Dec. 12: Wayne Trace at Paulding (G)

Friday Dec. 15: Bluffton at Crestview

Saturday Dec. 16: Wayne Trace at Lincolnview

Monday Dec. 18: Lincolnview at Wayne Trace (G)

Thursday Dec. 21: Bluffton at Paulding (G)

Friday Dec. 22: Paulding at Bluffton

Saturday Dec. 23: Crestview at Kalida (G)

Tuesday Dec. 26: Wayne Trace at Ottoville (G)

Wednesday Dec. 27: Crestview at Ottoville

Friday Dec. 29: Delphos St. John at Crestview

Saturday Dec. 30: Miller City at Wayne Trace

Saturday Jan. 4: Antwerp at Wayne Trace

Friday Jan. 5: Jefferson at Crestview

Saturday Jan. 6: Napoleon at Wayne Trace

Monday Jan. 8: Crestview at Continental (G)

Tuesday Jan. 9: Paulding at Delphos St. Johns (G)

Thursday Jan. 11: Ayersville at Antwerp

Friday Jan. 12: Edgerton at Antwerp (G)

Saturday Jan. 13: Jefferson at Wayne Trace

Tuesday Jan. 16: Lincolnview at Antwerp (G)

Thursday Jan. 18: Antwerp at Hicksville

Friday Jan. 19: Paulding at Jefferson

Saturday Jan. 20: Lincolnview at Antwerp

Monday Jan. 22: Van Wert at Crestview (G)

Tuesday Jan. 23: Shawnee at Crestview

Thursday Jan. 25: Crestview at Lima Central Catholic (G)

Friday Jan. 26: Lima Central Catholic at Crestview

Saturday Jan. 27:North Central at Antwerp

Tuesday Jan. 30: Crestview at Antwerp (G)

Thursday Feb. 1: Lincolnveiw at Crestview (G)

Friday Feb. 2: Crestview at Lincolnview

Saturday Feb. 3: Crestview at Hicksville

Monday Feb. 5: Woodlan (IN) at Antwerp (G)

Tuesday Feb. 6: Hicksville at Paulding

Thursday Feb. 8: Crestview at Paulding (G)

Friday Feb. 9: Paulding at Crestview

Saturday Feb. 10: Wayne Trace at Crestview

Monday Feb. 12: Crestview at Wayne Trace (G)

Thursday Feb. 15: Paulding at Lincolnview (G)

Friday Feb. 16: Lincolnview at Paulding

Saturday Feb. 17: Bryan at Paulding

Friday Feb. 23: Wayne Trace at Ottoville