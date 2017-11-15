WKSD releases hoops broadcast schedule
Van Wert independent sports
Classic Hits 99.7 WKSD has released the radio station’s high school basketball broadcast schedule for the 2017-2018 regular season. The schedule features a number of area boys and girls teams, including Antwerp, Crestview, Lincolnview, Paulding and Wayne Trace. WKSD will once again broadcast boys and girls tournament games, and the entire 2018 boys State Tournament. In addition to the radio, games can be heard via WKSD’s free mobile app, and all games will stream live at www.thevwindependent.com.
(Games subject to change, G=girls game)
Saturday Nov. 25: Wayne Trace at Van Wert (G)
Tuesday Nov. 28: Antwerp at Paulding (G)
Friday Dec. 1: Continental at Paulding
Saturday Dec. 2: Miller City at Crestview
Tuesday Dec. 5: Hicksville at Paulding (G)
Thursday Dec. 7: Columbus Grove at Crestview (G)
Friday Dec. 8: Paulding at Defiance
Saturday Dec. 9: Wayne Trace at Paulding
Monday Dec. 11: Liberty Center at Wayne Trace (G)
Tuesday Dec. 12: Wayne Trace at Paulding (G)
Friday Dec. 15: Bluffton at Crestview
Saturday Dec. 16: Wayne Trace at Lincolnview
Monday Dec. 18: Lincolnview at Wayne Trace (G)
Thursday Dec. 21: Bluffton at Paulding (G)
Friday Dec. 22: Paulding at Bluffton
Saturday Dec. 23: Crestview at Kalida (G)
Tuesday Dec. 26: Wayne Trace at Ottoville (G)
Wednesday Dec. 27: Crestview at Ottoville
Friday Dec. 29: Delphos St. John at Crestview
Saturday Dec. 30: Miller City at Wayne Trace
Saturday Jan. 4: Antwerp at Wayne Trace
Friday Jan. 5: Jefferson at Crestview
Saturday Jan. 6: Napoleon at Wayne Trace
Monday Jan. 8: Crestview at Continental (G)
Tuesday Jan. 9: Paulding at Delphos St. Johns (G)
Thursday Jan. 11: Ayersville at Antwerp
Friday Jan. 12: Edgerton at Antwerp (G)
Saturday Jan. 13: Jefferson at Wayne Trace
Tuesday Jan. 16: Lincolnview at Antwerp (G)
Thursday Jan. 18: Antwerp at Hicksville
Friday Jan. 19: Paulding at Jefferson
Saturday Jan. 20: Lincolnview at Antwerp
Monday Jan. 22: Van Wert at Crestview (G)
Tuesday Jan. 23: Shawnee at Crestview
Thursday Jan. 25: Crestview at Lima Central Catholic (G)
Friday Jan. 26: Lima Central Catholic at Crestview
Saturday Jan. 27:North Central at Antwerp
Tuesday Jan. 30: Crestview at Antwerp (G)
Thursday Feb. 1: Lincolnveiw at Crestview (G)
Friday Feb. 2: Crestview at Lincolnview
Saturday Feb. 3: Crestview at Hicksville
Monday Feb. 5: Woodlan (IN) at Antwerp (G)
Tuesday Feb. 6: Hicksville at Paulding
Thursday Feb. 8: Crestview at Paulding (G)
Friday Feb. 9: Paulding at Crestview
Saturday Feb. 10: Wayne Trace at Crestview
Monday Feb. 12: Crestview at Wayne Trace (G)
Thursday Feb. 15: Paulding at Lincolnview (G)
Friday Feb. 16: Lincolnview at Paulding
Saturday Feb. 17: Bryan at Paulding
Friday Feb. 23: Wayne Trace at Ottoville
