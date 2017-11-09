In light of last Sunday’s concert by the Canton Symphony Orchestra at the Niswonger, I’ve heard many compliments and questions. First of all, we were very fortunate to have been spared the tornadoes that struck some of our neighbors to the north and south. We heard the rain beat down on the roof of the PAC, but, thankfully, it was just rain for us. Now, to the concert.

The Canton Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Van Wert native Maestro Gerhardt Zimmermann, simply wowed most everyone in the hall. To start with, the music selection for the concert was superbly chosen for a Van Wert audience, I felt. Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and Symphony No. 4 are filled with familiar themes and lots of “bravura!”

Once the music is selected, it must be performed masterfully and with passion and power. The musicians of the Canton Symphony accomplished that because they are very skilled musicians. But I have heard very skillful musicians give lackluster performances, much like talented athletic teams not performing to their level. We saw that last weekend also with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ugh!

The coach of the orchestra is the conductor. And in this case, the conductor squeezed every bit of passion from the music and the musicians. Gerhardt Zimmermann not only was in command, but knew exactly what he wanted and how he wanted it. The musicians reacted and played accordingly. I happen to think that the Gerhardt was especially just a little stoked at playing on his home turf for the first time.

I imagine most of you in attendance noticed that Gerhardt did not have a score in front of him while conducting the symphony. Now, that’s a lot of music to have stored up in the noggin, but as Gerhardt told me, he has conducted this piece twenty some times over his career. Bravo to Gerhardt for an extremely passionate performance by his beloved Canton Symphony Orchestra.

Now, how about piano soloist Norman Krieger. He was simply amazing! He performed the entire concerto also from memory! That’s a lot of notes to remember, as well as nuances, phrasing, and on and on. He made that piano jump nearly off the stage at times, there was so much power and finesse. All the pianists I talked to in attendance were absolutely blown away!

The amount of time these musicians put into their craft of playing this music and mastering their instruments is nearly incomparable. It is truly on a higher level than we normally see around here.

I was so glad we could bring Gerhardt home to honor him and give him the chance to demonstrate his skill and accomplishments since leaving town in 1963. Gaylord Saltzgaber is smiling at what his scholarship money helped bring about.

Thank you, Gerhardt, and thank you who attended because it was a magical time once again in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert.

FINÉ.