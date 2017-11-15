Van Wert independent sports

WERT 1220AM and 104.3FM will again serve as “The Voice of the Van Wert Cougars.” The radio stations will broadcast all 22 regular season Van Wert boys basketball games during the 2017-2018 season, along with any and all tournament games. Regular season coverage will begin the weekend of December 1, with back-to-back Van Wert County rivalry games against Crestview and Lincolnview, and will conclude February 23 against Defiance. In addition to the traditional radio broadcasts, games can be heard via the free WERT mobile app, and all games will stream live at www.thevwindependent.com.

(Games subject to change)

Friday Dec. 1: Van Wert at Crestview

Saturday Dec. 2: Lincolnview at Van Wert

Friday Dec. 8: Minster at Van Wert

Friday Dec. 15: Van Wert at Wapakoneta

Tuesday Dec. 19: Wayne Trace at Van Wert

Friday Dec. 22: Van Wert at Delphos St. John’s

Saturday Dec. 30: Columbus Grove at Van Wert

Friday Jan. 5: St. Marys at Van Wert

Saturday Jan. 6: Van Wert at Carroll (IN)

Friday Jan. 12: Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf

Saturday Jan. 13: Marion Local at Van Wert

Friday Jan. 19: Shawnee at Van Wert

Saturday Jan. 20: Van Wert at Bryan

Tuesday Jan. 23: Van Wert at Kalida

Friday Jan. 26: Van Wert at Kenton

Saturday Jan. 27: Coldwater at Van Wert

Friday Feb. 2: Elida at Van Wert

Friday Feb. 9: Van Wert at Bath

Saturday Feb. 10: St. Henry at Van Wert

Friday Feb. 16: Van Wert at Celina

Tuesday Feb. 20: Van Wert at Lima Central Catholic

Friday Feb. 23: Defiance at Van Wert