WERT radio set to air VW basketball games
Van Wert independent sports
WERT 1220AM and 104.3FM will again serve as “The Voice of the Van Wert Cougars.” The radio stations will broadcast all 22 regular season Van Wert boys basketball games during the 2017-2018 season, along with any and all tournament games. Regular season coverage will begin the weekend of December 1, with back-to-back Van Wert County rivalry games against Crestview and Lincolnview, and will conclude February 23 against Defiance. In addition to the traditional radio broadcasts, games can be heard via the free WERT mobile app, and all games will stream live at www.thevwindependent.com.
(Games subject to change)
Friday Dec. 1: Van Wert at Crestview
Saturday Dec. 2: Lincolnview at Van Wert
Friday Dec. 8: Minster at Van Wert
Friday Dec. 15: Van Wert at Wapakoneta
Tuesday Dec. 19: Wayne Trace at Van Wert
Friday Dec. 22: Van Wert at Delphos St. John’s
Saturday Dec. 30: Columbus Grove at Van Wert
Friday Jan. 5: St. Marys at Van Wert
Saturday Jan. 6: Van Wert at Carroll (IN)
Friday Jan. 12: Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf
Saturday Jan. 13: Marion Local at Van Wert
Friday Jan. 19: Shawnee at Van Wert
Saturday Jan. 20: Van Wert at Bryan
Tuesday Jan. 23: Van Wert at Kalida
Friday Jan. 26: Van Wert at Kenton
Saturday Jan. 27: Coldwater at Van Wert
Friday Feb. 2: Elida at Van Wert
Friday Feb. 9: Van Wert at Bath
Saturday Feb. 10: St. Henry at Van Wert
Friday Feb. 16: Van Wert at Celina
Tuesday Feb. 20: Van Wert at Lima Central Catholic
Friday Feb. 23: Defiance at Van Wert
