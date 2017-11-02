Dr. Wassenstein’s Side Show proved to be another lively and successful event with unique performances, new food by Upper Crust LLC and always great costumes and dance music.

The annual event is pulling people from all over the region, including Kentucky, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and even Arizona. Thanks to all who came out, drove from afar and working so hard on your awesome costumes!

We also want to thank our sponsors: First Federal Savings & Loan, Van Wert Manor, all of our dedicated volunteers, hardworking and creative staff, and our ever-present Wassenberg Art Center members and board of directors.

On November 18 we will open the annual Wassenberg Artist Members’ Exhibit just in time for the holiday season! The deadline for art submissions is Sunday, November 12. Call the art center and check out our website for more information.

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtNight: Alcohol Ink Tiles November 9: Join us for a quick evening of creative fun. Short, simple projects you usually get to take home that night. Bring your friends, (or guitar-they’re friends too) We’re working on Halloween decorations until October 26. On this ArtNight, Ralph Stuckman will join us and show us how to make alcohol ink tiles! Make a trivet, wall hanging, coaster, wall hanging or use your imagination! Project fee is $10, includes first glass of wine, pop or beer. Additional beverages at regular WAC prices.

ArtReach: We still have some openings available in both age groups. We still have some openings, and you can sign up anytime. Tuesdays (ages 7-11) and Thursdays (11 and up) 3:30-5 p.m. We are currently taking reservations at this time for this great, stress free after-school art program. Official forms are available online at wassenbergartcenter.org or at the Wassenberg Art Center office.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org and our website is: wassenbergartcenter.org.