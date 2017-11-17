We have broken yet another record! We received 208 entries in our 28th annual Artist Members’ Exhibit and Sale! Wow. That is 56 more pieces than last year and that is 50 more items you can shop from! Thank you to all the area artists who contributed. It’s going to be a great show and sale.

On November 18 we will launch the 28th annual Wassenberg Artist Members’ Exhibit and Sale, just in time for the holiday season, with an opening party. We will be handing out cash awards to the artists.

We offer free appetizers and cash bar. Our entertainment for the evening is The Changing Elements Band from Bryan, a chill group with a hint of tribal backing. Call the art center or check out our website for more information. All our openings are free and the public is always encouraged to attend.

This sale will be on view through December 17. Our hours are Tuesday–Sunday, 1-5 p.m. and we are open 1-9 p.m. on Thursdays for your convenience.

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m. until noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtNight:

November 30 — Elf Workshop: The Elf Workshop is back! You and your family can partake in all or just a few of the holiday craft stations. The elf workshop is great for all levels. You can create unique, projects to give as special gifts or use for holiday décor. Several instructors will be on hand to assist you. Light snacks, hot chocolate and the cash bar will be available. More information on this popular event soon!

ArtReach: We still have some openings available in both age groups. We still have some openings, and you can sign up anytime. Tuesdays (ages 7-11) and Thursdays (11 and up) 3:30-5 p.m. We are currently taking reservations at this time for this great, stress free after-school art program. Official forms are available online at wassenbergartcenter.org or at the Wassenberg Art Center office.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org and our website is: wassenbergartcenter.org.