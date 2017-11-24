On November 18 we launched the 28th annual Wassenberg Artist Members’ Exhibit and Sale just in time for the holiday season with an opening party. We handed out cash awards to the artists in attendance. A separate news release will list the winners shortly.

While we will be closed Thursday and Friday this week for the holiday, we will open back up on Saturday with regular shopping hours. This sale will be on view through December 17. Our hours are Tuesday-Sunday, 1-5 p.m., and we are open 1-9 p.m. on Thursdays for your convenience. Don’t forget to check out our permanent gift area as well.

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required.

November 30 and December 6 — Succulent Planters II: We will be glazing the succulent planters we made on November 16. Instructor Hope Wallace will show you different techniques on how to overgrazes and underglazes to finish off your mini-planters. Finished pieces can be picked up in approximately two weeks after firing. No charge for this follow-up session.

November 30 — Elf Workshop: The Elf Workshop is back! You and your family can partake in all or just a few of the holiday craft stations. The elf workshop is great for all levels. You can create unique, projects to give as special gifts or use for holiday décor. Several instructors will be on hand to assist you. Light snacks, hot chocolate and the cash bar will be available. More information on this popular event soon!

ArtReach: We still have openings available in both age groups. We still have some openings, and you can sign up anytime. Tuesdays (ages 7-11) and Thursdays (11 and up) 3:30-5 p.m. We are currently taking reservations at this time for this great, stress free after-school art program. Official forms are available online at wassenbergartcenter.org or at the Wassenberg Art Center office.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837, by email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org and our website is wassenbergartcenter.org.