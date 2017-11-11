VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Probate Court was awarded $14,222 from the Supreme Court of Ohio to fund the set-up of online public records search.

The project is now complete and public records, from June 1993 until the present, can be found at http://vanwertcounty.org/courts/probate-court/.

Judger Kevin Taylor said he hopes the ability to search public records online will make the information easier to access for the public.