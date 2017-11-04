VW independent/submitted information

Veterans Day is right around the corner. Those who participate in honoring veterans should be on the lookout for Van Wert Optimist Club members, who will be installing American flags in Van Wert.

Just by participating, local residents are able to showcase their patriotism and thank those that have served or who are currently serving.

Donations also help local young people, because the money earned by the local Optimist program is directly reinvested into other programs the club offers that benefit local youngsters.

For $50 a year, the Optimist Club will deliver and place American flags prior to each holiday and retrieve them after the holiday. The Optimist Club of Van Wert is responsible for the placement of flags and proper storage after the flags have been retrieved. Those who want to display more than one flag receive a $10 discount per flag.

Participants in this program receive a 3-by-5-foot, high-quality American flag on a 10-foot flagpole within 15 feet of the curb in front of a home or business for the following five national holidays: Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Veterans Day. Club members will install the flags a few days prior to the holiday and remove them a few days after each holiday.

To participate, order online or download an order form by visiting the Optimist Club website at www.optimistvw.com, email flags@optimistvw.com, or call 419.948.3524.

Optimist Club of Van Wert is a member of Optimist International – a worldwide volunteer organization made up of more than 2,500 local clubs whose members work each day to make the future brighter by bringing out the best in children, in their communities, and in themselves. The local club consists of community leaders and area business representatives dedicated to improving the Van Wert area.