DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Maestro Gerhardt Zimmermann is bringing his Canton Symphony Orchestra to his hometown of Van Wert this Sunday at 3 p.m. for a concert in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center and he’s picked the perfect music for the occasion.

“It’s quite an honor to come back, actually,” Zimmermann said, noting that he and NPAC Executive Director Paul Hoverman had been talking about doing a concert in Van Wert for several years.

Zimmermann has chosen an all-Tchaikovsky program for the concert, highlighted by that composer’s Fourth Symphony and Piano Concerto No. 1.

The Van Wert native noted that the symphony, with its fanfare beginning, is one of his favorite Tchaikovsky symphonies.

“It’s always been my favorite; it’s so earthy and chockful of Russian folk tunes and folk melodies,” Zimmermann said.

He also noted that the Tchaikovsky piano concerto, which oozes romance and emotional content, is a piece the audience will likely recognize and enjoy.

Van Wert is also planning a big day on Sunday when Zimmermann and the Canton Symphony come to the city.

Mayor Jerry Mazur and Van Wert City Schools officials are proclaiming the day “Gerhardt Zimmermann Day” and a reception is being planned after the concert. Zimmermann said he hopes a number of his classmates will attend the reception so he can reminisce with them.

It’s been 54 years since Zimmermann, then known as Gary, graduated from Van Wert High School. He first discovered his love for music when he joined the band in junior high school. A victim of polio at age 7, Zimmermann couldn’t play in the marching band, but was a trumpet player in concert bands directed by Herbert “Herb” Jones and Jay Hall. He also sang in Larry Schaufelberger’s choirs.

Zimmermann downplays his childhood polio, noting it has had little effect on his conducting career.

“The only physical challenge is that I cannot jump and react physically to the music as my inner personality seems to want to dictate,” he said half-joking.

After graduating from high school in 1963, Zimmermann went off to Bowling Green State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in music education. He then spent some time teaching band and choir in public schools in Ohio and Iowa.

Hearing his first symphony orchestra was a watershed moment, he said, and it spurred him to earn a Master of Fine Arts degree in conducting from the University of Iowa.

From 1974 to 1982, Zimmermann was associate conductor of the Saint Louis Symphony, and it was while there that he was asked if he was interested in becoming music director for the Canton Symphony Orchestra.

“I said ‘Oh, I don’t think so; that’s the place where they have the (Football) Hall of Fame, isn’t it?’” Zimmermann recalled. “Just tell them I’m not interested.”

Fortunately, the Canton board was persistent and later interviewed him in St. Louis, met with him a few times, and offered him the job.

Zimmermann was floored. He hadn’t even heard the orchestra and now he was being asked to conduct it.

“I said I can’t take the job until I’ve heard the orchestra,” he remembered. “I mean they didn’t even ask me to guest conduct them.”

So he flew into Canton and, after hearing the orchestra and being impressed with its talent, said he would become music director.

“And 37 years later, here I am, still in Canton,” Zimmermann said, noting that it was the quality of the orchestra, how great the board is, and the management, that has kept him there.

“The thing that continues to impress me is that (the board’s) first obligation is to the artistic quality of the orchestra,” he said. “Not all boards are like that, and this one here is a special gem.”

Zimmermann’s excellence as a conductor have also earned him guest conducting opportunities with a number of the world’s finest orchestras, including Cleveland, Chicago, the National, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, New Jersey, Syracuse, Rochester, and San Antonio in the United States, as well as the Orchestre Symphonique de Paris, the Toronto Symphony, the Calgary Philharmonic, and Warsaw Philharmonic.

He has also conducted Mozart, Verdi, Strauss Jr., Puccini, and Gershwin operas in Canton and Cleveland.

But he always enjoys returning to Canton, where he said the youth of the orchestra and its hunger to excel are qualities he particularly appreciates.

It’s an orchestra that Van Wert residents should also enjoy immensely, if Tom Wachunas of MusicWeb International’s Worldwide Concert and Opera Reviews, is any judge.

Wachunas wrote in April 2009: “What this orchestra did with the work (Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet) should not be called a great performance. That would be too easy an assessment. This was an orchestral phenomenon of the highest order. In the past I have often marveled at the ephemeral chemistry between Maestro Zimmermann and his accomplished musicians. He doesn’t merely conduct the music, and they don’t merely play it. They breathe it as an organic unit. It is chemistry that generally evades adequate definition or description. You simply know it when you see and feel it.”

Zimmermann also said he’s looking forward to bringing his 82-member ensemble to the Niswonger.

“It’s a very nice looking hall,” Zimmermann said of the NPAC, which he toured with Hoverman awhile back. “It seems to be a live hall, which I prefer over a dead hall without any resonance.”

He’s also pleased to perform in his hometown with an orchestra he has shaped and groomed over nearly four decades.

“I’m doing what I love to do, and I’m doing it with an orchestra that I love doing it with,” Zimmermann said.