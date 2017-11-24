DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

It was a time of food and fashion as Van Wert Manor hosted the third edition of its Fashion Show at Wassenberg Art Center on Wednesday.

Jacque Welch, administrator of Van Wert Manor, said the event got started three years ago as an extension of the extended nursing facility’s Learn with Friends luncheon events.

“We started it three years ago with just the idea to have just the fashion show,” Welch said, noting that she was hoping to do something more with the Learn with Friends event luncheons. “We were looking to add something more during the holiday season.”

Welch said she then worked with two local clothing stores, MOD Boutique and Humble Bumble, to choose styles for the show, while local women and children volunteer their time as models for the event.

All proceeds from the show benefit the Blessings in a Backpack program that provides food to needy children for weekends during the school year.

The program was begun by St. Mark’s Lutheran Church back in 2009 to provide food for needy elementary children, but was later taken on by Van Wert High School English classes as a senior project.

Today, Blessings in a Backpack provides food to needy youngsters in grades K-8 each school year.

Supporting the Blessings in a Backpack program was an easy decision for Van Wert Manor, Welch noted.

“Feeding the children in the community just tugs at my heartstrings,” she said.

Volunteer adult models for this year’s event include Van Wert Manor employees and women leaders in the community. Models include Dr. Rebecca Adams, CPA Stacey Baer, Shenett Dewitt, Anne Dunn, Tisha Fast, Michelle Gunter, Christine Heizman, Jackie Hernandez, Kim Hohman, Kimberly Laudick, Dawn Rhoades, Katelyn Schindeldecker, Vicki Smith, Tafi Stober, Leah Treece, and Erika Wise.

Child models include Jaelyn Brown, Jordyn Brown, Ella Hernandez, Debbie Jones, Libby Jones, Emma Ricksecker, Olivia Treece, Kelley Welch, Kemlynn Welch, Kyra Welch, and Sayler Wise.

Van Wert Manor residents also modeled during the event. Those models include Betty Foust, Janet Hiegel, Lorraine Niese, and Betty Vogt.

The lunch was catered by Van Wert Manor. Entertainment for the event, in addition to the fashion show, included the VWHS Select Choir and dancers from Kim Hohman’s DanceWorks.

Shown are the adult, Van Wert Manor residents, and youngsters who volunteered to model during Wednesday’s Fashion Show held at Wassenberg Art Center. photos submitted