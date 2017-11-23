SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

In conjunction with radio stations WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM, we are proud to present the first ever Van Wert independent/WKSD/WERT All-Star Football Team.

Schools represented on the All-Star team are Van Wert, Crestview, Delphos Jefferson, Delphos St. John’s, Antwerp, Paulding and Wayne Trace. Head coaches at each of those schools were asked to submit nominations, and the response from them was outstanding.

The hard part was whittling down dozens of names to make an All-Star offense and defense consisting of 12 players on each side of the ball (11 plus one flex player), along with a kicker, punter and return specialist. All of the names submitted were very worthy of consideration. I chose the Coach of the Year, based on accomplishments during the season.

Offense:

QB: Drew Kline Crestview 5-9 155 lb. Junior. 2,203 yards passing, 27 TDs, 1,079 yards rushing, 14 TDs. Named NWC Offensive Player of the Year and NW District Co-Offensive Player of the Year.

RB: Brenen Auer, Delphos Jefferson 5-6 177 lb. Senior. 191 carries, 1,324 yards rushing, 16 TDs.

RB: Hunter Showalter, Wayne Trace 5-10 180 lb. Senior. 110 carries, 748 yards, 10 TD.

TE: Drew Bagley Van Wert 6-3, 210 lb. Junior. 60 receptions, 658 yards, 4 TDs.

WR: Jacoby Kelly Van Wert 5-9 165 lb. Senior 52 receptions, 849 yards, 9 TDs.

WR: Wade Sheets Crestview 6-2 170 lb. Junior 58 receptions, 1078 yards, 14 TDs.

Flex: Josh Poulson Antwerp 5-11 180 lb. Senior 59 receptions, 613 yards 5 TDs.

OL: Jordan Bonifas, Delphos Jefferson 6-1, 215 lb. senior. Two year starter, blocked for three 1,000 yard rushers.

OL: Brayden Sellers Crestview 5-9 260 lb. senior. Played his best football in the biggest games. Great teammate and leader.

OL: Quinton Stabler Wayne Trace 5-10 270 lb. senior. Three year letter winner, key player up front.

OL: Jordon Danylchuk Van Wert 6-1 245 lb. senior. Anchored Van Wert’s line, before a knee injury cut short his season.

OL: Hunter Vogel Paulding 6-3, 180 lb. senior. Played with great intensity on every snap. Will be missed by Paulding.

Defense:

DL: Drew Bagley, Van Wert 6-3, 210 lb. junior. 51 tackles, team-high eight sacks.

DL: Dylan Hicks, Crestview 6-1 195 lb. senior. 58 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles.

DL: Davion Tyson, Delphos Jefferson 6-4, 215 lb. senior. Team high 5 sacks, committed to Ball St.

DL: Brian Merritt, Wayne Trace 5-10, 230 lb. junior. 89 tackles, 10 sacks.

LB: Brenen Auer, Delphos Jefferson 5-6, 177 lb. senior. Led team in solo tackles with 54, and had 76 overall.

LB: Trevor Gibson, Crestview 6-1, 195 lb. senior 66 tackles, 4.5 sacks.

LB: Troy Schwinnen Delphos St. John’s 5-7 180 lb. senior. 109 tackles, 5 interceptions (1 returned for TD), 3 forced fumbles, 2 sacks.

DB: Jacoby Kelly, Van Wert 5-9 165 lb. senior. 30 tackles, 2 interceptions.

DB: Jalen McCracken, Van Wert 5-9 165 lb. junior. Team-high 74 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries.

DB: Eli Sinn, Wayne Trace 6-1, 170 lb. senior. 89 tackles, 2 interceptions.

DB: Wade Sheets, Crestview 6-2, 170 lb. junior. 45 tackles, 11 interceptions, 3 returned for Tds.

Flex: Isaac Musser Delphos St. John’s 5-9, 175 lb. senior. 109 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 interception.

Specialists:

Returner: Charles Stefanek, Crestview 5-8 130 lb. senior. 4 kickoff returns for touchdowns, 1 punt return for a touchdown.

Punter: Jared Wurst, Delphos St. John’s 6-4, 200 lb. junior. 38.4 average

Kicker: Dylan Hicks, Crestview 6-1 195 lb. senior. 36 extra points, 1 field goal.

Coach of the Year: Jared Owens, Crestview. Led the Knights to the school’s first ever 10 win season, playoffs for fifth straight year.