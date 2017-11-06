Submitted information

The Van Wert Historical Society announces its last speaker of the 2017 season: Van Wert Fire Chief Jon Jones.

Chief Jones has been a certified firefighter since the age of 18. First hired in 1988, Chief Jones acquired multiple certifications throughout his firefighting career, including Firefighter 2, paramedic, fire inspector, fire investigator, along with being Fire Officer 1, 2, and 3 certified.

He is currently finishing his Ohio Fire Executive certification through the Ohio Fire Chiefs Association. He also has an associate’s degree in applied sciences from Excelsior University.

Chief Jones is a Registered Nurse who currently works for Van Wert County Hospital in the Emergency Department. He also works for Ridgeview Behavioral Hospital with treatment of addiction and mental health.

Chief Jones appreciates the opportunity of helping others during what may be some of their most troubling times of their life, something only a few people get the chance to do.

Plan to join the Historical Society on Sunday November 12 at 2 p.m. in the Museum Annex. Chief Jones will be sharing the history of the fire department, as well as an overview of how the department works today.