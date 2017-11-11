To the Editor:

On behalf of Lincolnview Schools, I would like to take this time to thank our students, staff, and community members for helping to make our 2017 Veterans Day Program a success.

I was very honored to have so many veterans present for our program. I am very proud of each and every person who either brought a veteran with them, submitted a name of a veteran who could not attend, or remembered a loved one during our memorial portion of the program.

A special thank you to the combined color guard of the American Legion Post 178, VFW Post 5803, and DAV Chapter 54 for being part of our program, and to the Amvets 698 Ladies Auxiliary for the wonderful refreshments for our veterans and their family members.

I also appreciate First Federal Savings & Loan of Van Wert, Dave Clayborn and Pizza Hut, and McDonald’s and Burger King of Van Wert for donations for our veterans.

Lincolnview is very proud of all veterans and grateful for the service they have given to our country. Our veterans are treasures, so make certain you thank a veteran not only on Veterans Day … but all year long.

Thank you again to the entire Lincolnview community,

Stephanie Renner, program coordinator

Lincolnview Local Schools

via email