Vantage Career Center’s Medical Office Management program is collecting prom-type attire for the Tim Tebow Foundation, which provides a yearly prom night experience for people with special needs ages 14 and older. “A Night to Shine” is held in many cities and countries around the world, with Vantage donating to the Defiance event. Vantage is collecting dresses, suits, shoes, and costume jewelry from now until November 22, and area residents can drop off items at the Vantage district office (Door 1) during school hours Monday through Friday. Shown with donated dresses are junior Medical Office Management students Alex Strawser (Lincolnview), Shaquia Schodowski (Lincolnview), Leslie Marbaugh (Van Wert), and Audrie Korte (Wayne Trace. Industrial Mechanics seniors Zach Weck (Crestview), at left, and Tim Mankey (Van Wert), right, built a dress rack for the project. (Vantage photo)