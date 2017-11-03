DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The Vantage Career Center Board of Education approved a flexible benefits plan and also discussed pending legislation that would scale back state regulation of education during a brief meeting held prior to the board’s annual holiday dinner.

During her report, Vantage Treasurer Laura Peters talked about the Section 125 Flexible Fringe Benefits Plan effective January 1, 2018, through American Fidelity Insurance. Flexible spending arrangements are a form of cafeteria plan benefit, funded by salary reduction, that reimburse employees for expenses incurred for certain qualified benefits. Benefits have an annual maximum contribution and are also subject to a “use or lose” rule.

Peters also provided an update for the new financial software redesign project, noting that, while some sites are going “live” with the software as early as next year, Vantage employees will undergo training for the new software in February 2020 and go “live” with the software in March of that year.

“Hopefully, they’ll have most of the bugs worked out by then,” she noted.

Superintendent Rick Turner provided an update on the Ohio Public Schools Deregulation Act, Senate Bill 216.

“It’s a huge bill, over a hundred items addressed in it, mainly K-12,” Turner said, noting that the career center superintendents organization is reviewing the legislation to see whether additions or changes are needed to benefit career tech.

“I think, overall, it’s a good bill, is the word we’re getting,” he said, noting that the bill, in its present form, would reduce or end several current school mandates, as well as give schools more flexibility in teacher evaluations and testing, for example.

In the absence of Ohio Technical Center Director Pete Prichard, Turner reported that the Truck Driving School is up and running, with the first 200-hour class already scheduled. He also noted that representatives of the State Board of Nursing were at Vantage to begin the certification process for the school’s proposed LPN program and gave Vantage’s LPN program provisional approval. Vantage will now have between one and five years to complete the accreditation process.

Vantage High School Director Tony Unverferth said attendance was up nearly a full percentage point in the first quarter, to 95.9 percent, and commended attendance officers for the improvement.

He also recognized Ted Verhoff, Mary Jo Wilhelm, and all the Construction program teachers for the Construction Open House.

“There were over a hundred people from the area and several of our students got job offers,” Unverferth noted.

The Vantage director also talked about Vantage’s participation in the Makerfest competition in Lima, noting that, while Vantage didn’t have as large a contingent as Van Wert or Lima, Vantage students did win the Network Design competition, while Vantage student Devin Ricker, a senior in the Construction Equipment program, placed third in the Excavator Rodeo competition.

Unverferth also reported that the school would be participating in the Flag Field for Veterans Day fundraiser again this year. Proceeds will go to the Ottoville Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

Also Thursday, the board accepted the donation of 722 3-by-6-inch pieces of steel, valued at $850, from E & R Trailer, as well as a donation of $500 from the University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH), one of the sponsors of the Construction Open House.

The board also went into executive session to discuss personnel items, with no action taken following the session.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, December 7, in the district conference room.