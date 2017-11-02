Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert High School will sell reserved seats and student passes for the upcoming boys basketball season November 3 through November 15 at Mengerink’s Source for Sports.

Reserved seats for 11 games will be $55, and student passes will be $44 for the same 11 games.

Season tickets will be sold in the Van Wert Athletic Office starting November 16.

Van Wert’s first home game will be Friday, December 2, against Lincolnview. Other home games include Minster, Wayne Trace, Columbus Grove, St. Marys, Marion Local, Shawnee, Coldwater, Elida, St. Henry and Defiance.

All other athletic passes will be sold at the first home contest for each respective sport.