Van Wert High School’s annual golf banquet was held earlier this week at Willow Bend Country Club. Pictured above from left to right: Jared Hernandez (Academic All-Ohio, First Team All NW District, WBL Player of the Year), Evan Knittle (first year letter winner), Kaden Thomas (first year letter winner), Seth Fuerst (first year letter winner), Austin Bissonette (Honorable Mention All WBL), Cameron Terhark (first year letter winner), Gavin Flickinger (first year letter winner). Jackie Hernandez photo