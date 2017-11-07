Van Wert Federal Savings Bank completed its 2017 United Way Campaign, with 100 percent of employees participating. The bank also gave a generous donation to help support the United Way’s 27 agencies. Van Wert Federal not only donates through the campaign, it donates all year long, while employees are always active in the Day of Caring bank food drive challenge, and this year came in second place with 4,699 items. Van Wert Federal donates to the United Way through the support of its Eaton Bag Bingo, Fiesta Fun Friday, and t-shirt sponsorships. The bank has been serving the Van Wert area since 1889. United Way photo